Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer
save
Save
share

Razer is expected to unveil its second phone on October 10th

It's coming a day after Google debuts its latest Pixel phones.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
2h ago in Mobile
Comments
151 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Razer

Razer sent out invitations today for an October 10th event where it's expected to unveil its Razer Phone 2. The invite doesn't say as much, but the company noted in a financial report last month that it was working on a follow up to its Razer Phone and some reported images of the new phone leaked earlier this week. If it is launching its latest gaming-geared smartphone, it's doing so just one day after Google reveals its newest Pixel phones and a day before Samsung's upcoming Galaxy event. That's a lot of phones in one week. But don't forget, there's also a Microsoft Surface event, a Huawei launch and likely a OnePlus debut in October as well. Hope you're ready for a lot of new gadgets.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr