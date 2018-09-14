Samsung teases October 11th Galaxy event with ‘4x fun’

Samsung has released invitations for an October 11th event that teases a new Galaxy device and the cryptic message "4x fun," CNET reports. What that could mean is really anybody's guess, but there are some rumors circulating that may give us a clue. Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh said earlier this month that it was "time to deliver" on the company's long-awaited foldable smartphone, but he mentioned it could be unveiled -- emphasis on could -- at the Samsung Developer Conference in November. Another possibility could center on cameras. Leaker Ice Universe tweeted last week, "Samsung Camera Camera Camera Camera," later noting all four would be on the back.
"Samsung's newest Galaxy device is bringing more ways to express yourself than ever before," says the invite. "Capture the fun with Samsung as the company celebrates the launch of the new device with A Galaxy Event on October 11, 2018." The invite says the event will be livestreamed through Samsung's website with no mention of a time or place.
So maybe Samsung's mysterious invite is referring to a plethora of cameras, or maybe not. As for what type of phone Samsung might be unveiling, that's up in the air too. Looks like we're just going to have to wait until October 11th to get the full scoop.