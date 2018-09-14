YouTube greenlights documentary on the LGBTQ Pride movement

"We are incredibly honored to bring this important and compelling documentary State of Pride to people around the world," said Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global head of original content. "The film features powerful conversations with inspiring individuals as they open up about Pride and how it has changed over the past 50 years."

YouTube will release the film on its free, ad-supported site, not its YouTube Premium subscription service, Variety reports, and is planning a June 2019 debut.

"State of Pride is set to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies that audiences need to hear," Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD's director of entertainment media, said in a statement. "Raymond's unique ability to tell powerful, inclusive LGBTQ+ stories that enlighten and inspire, coupled with Rob and Jeff's legacy of gifted storytelling, will no doubt lead to a film that showcases the true diversity of the LGBTQ community."