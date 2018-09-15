ChargePoint hopes to operate 2.5 million EV chargers by 2025

Romano said the plan was devised as a response to experts' assumption that Europe and North America will serve as home to as many as 20 million electric vehicles on their roads by mid-2020s. Automakers are bound to release more EV models in the coming years, and it's no secret that they're trying to make them as affordable as possible. "Our commitment to deploy 2.5 million charging spots by 2025 comes as the company embarks on the most significant period of growth in our history and in the midst of a revolution in transportation," he explained.

To be able to reach that goal, ChargePoint has to deploy over 350,000 chargers per year over the next seven years. It took the company 11 years to reach the point that it's operating 54,000 chargers, so it clearly has to work a lot faster and perhaps make some strategic partnerships to make its 21st century gas station vision a reality.