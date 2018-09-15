Swedish regulator says contraceptive app works as advertised

The regulator came to that decision after looking into reports of unplanned pregnancies among women who used the app between January and June 2018. But even the number in Södersjukhuset's report checks out: 37 out of 668 women exceeds the 93 percent effectiveness rate. When asked about the hospital's report, Natural Cycles insisted that the numbers were "in line with what [it] communicate as the risk of unwanted pregnancy with typical use, and which is comparable to other types of contraception." The Swedish MPA originally asked the company to indicate the risk of unintended pregnancy in the app's instructions. Since the application already rolled out an update with that change earlier this year, though, the company didn't have to do anything extra for the agency to close its investigation.

Natural Cycles determines the days users are fertile by scanning their body temperature and tracking their menstrual cycle. It then marks their fertile days in red, so they'd know when to use extra protection. Since it's the first app to be certified for contraceptive use, it doesn't come as a surprise that it's being scrutinized from every angle. Thus far, though, things seem to be going well for the company: the FDA even recently granted it marketing approval in the US.

Natural Cycles chief Raoul Scherwitzl said: