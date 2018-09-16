IKEA promises zero-emissions delivery in five cities by 2020

IKEA doesn't just want to take the pain out of assembling furniture... it wants to eliminate the environmental impact of receiving that furniture. The company recently pledged to offer emissions-free home delivery in five major inner cities (Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris and Shanghai) by 2020. Order an EKTORP sofa and an electric vehicle or a similarly Earth-friendly machine will roll up to your door. IKEA had already hoped to transition to zero-emissions delivery, but it's picking up the pace to set a "strong example" for urban transport.
The Swedish retailer hopes that 25 percent of its overall deliveries will rely on emissions-free vehicles that same year, and wants completely clean deliveries by 2025.
IKEA is no stranger to green initiatives. It ditched non-LED lighting years ago, for instance. Such a rapid shift to zero-emissions delivery is uncommon, though, and reflects the brand's determination to expand in a "sustainable way," as company chief Jesper Brodin put it. Of course, it also helps polish the company's public image -- it looks good to deliver plywood bookshelves without hurting the planet any more than necessary.