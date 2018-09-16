Fire at Tesla's Gigafactory briefly disrupts production

The fire took place in the cooling tube coating oven on the third floor of the Gigafactory, although Tesla was still investigating the cause.

This is likely just a blip in Tesla's overall production. However, it's coming at a terrible time for Musk and crew. Tesla is scrambling to produce as many EVs as it can in a bid to boost its summer quarter sales numbers, and that means wringing every last drop of production capacity out of its factories. This is a company that dropped color options to speed up manufacturing -- it doesn't have much tolerance for setbacks, however temporary.