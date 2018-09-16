Tesla will perform most collision repairs 'in-house'

Don't expect to see a huge improvement in the immediate future. Musk noted that Tesla is still caught up in weeks of "insane car delivery logistics" as it rushes to sell as many EVs as possible. The company will shift its priority to service and parts once things cool down, he said.

Tesla has been placing some added priority on support by launching more service centers. This may be more important in the long run, though. Now that Tesla is producing large volumes of cars, it has to focus more on keeping existing customers, not just attracting new ones. That means pleasing owners worried they might have to go without their EVs for extended periods.