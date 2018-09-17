Amazon’s Echo Show can use Getty Images to answer your questions

The Echo Show certainly set the standard for smart assistant speakers with displays, but now Google is hot on Amazon's heels. The rumor is that Google will unveil its own Google Assistant-powered smart screen this holiday season. It's understandable, then, that Amazon is feeling the pressure to up its game when it comes to the Echo Show and smaller Echo Spot. Connecting with Getty, and gaining access to the service's vast digital library of images, is one way it can stay at the head of the pack.

"Our premier collection of editorial, creative and archival content is a natural fit for Amazon's Echo products, bringing best-in-class visuals to Echo users," said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Getty Images, in a release. "We are honored to unite with Echo's screen-based products and to use our deep library of content to give Alexa her best look yet."