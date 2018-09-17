Amazon might launch eight Alexa devices this fall

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos highlighted how important Alexa is for the company in July. "We want customers to be able to use Alexa wherever they are," he said in an earnings report. "There are now tens of thousands of developers across more than 150 countries building new devices using the Alexa Voice Service, and the number of Alexa-enabled devices has more than tripled in the past year." With Alexa becoming ever more ubiquitous, some of these new devices are going to end up competing with existing Alexa-enabled hardware from other companies, including products from Sonos, GE, Garmin and others.

According to an internal document CNBC got its hands it, the company has plans to unveil some of these devices at an event scheduled later this month.