Audi launches luxury car subscription pilot program in Dallas

The subscription also includes 24 days of annual rentals with the Silvercar by Audi program in 24 markets, including Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami. The service lets you reserve and unlock cars using a mobile app.

Audi plans to expand its subscription plan elsewhere after seeing how the pilot program pans out, while it has to figure out financial terms with dealerships. A broader rollout could take place by the end of the year. The company is playing catchup with many of its rivals, as the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volvo, Lincoln and Lexus all have their own subscription plans.