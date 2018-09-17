British cave diver sues Elon Musk over 'pedo guy' comments

Musk initially called Unsworth a "pedo guy" in a July tweet after the cave diver said the rescue capsule Musk had made was a "PR stunt." He later apologized saying his words "were spoken in anger" and Unsworth's actions didn't justify those he made in response. But then last month, Musk stood by his initial accusations, saying in a tweet that it was strange Unsworth hadn't sued him yet and calling the diver a "child rapist" in a series of emails to BuzzFeed News' Ryan Mac.

In his lawsuit, Unsworth denies all of Musk's accusations. "Apparently angered by Mr. Unsworth's criticism of his Tube in the CNN interview, Musk embarked on a PR campaign to destroy Mr. Unsworth's reputation by publishing false and heinous accusations of criminality against him to the public," says the complaint. He's seeking upwards of $75,000 and plans to file a separate lawsuit against Musk in the UK.