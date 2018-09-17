FEMA postpones mobile ‘Presidential Alert’ test to October 3rd

Due to severe weather across much of the East Coast and ongoing response efforts, the national emergency alert test has been postponed to the backup date of Oct. 3, 2018 at 2:18 PM EDT.



If you have questions about the test, visit the FAQ at https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF. pic.twitter.com/S9RYxyfdiv — FEMA (@fema) September 17, 2018

This will be the first national test of the WEA system, which will allow the president to send alerts to cellphones regarding public emergencies. The test will now begin at 2:18 PM Eastern on Wednesday, October 3rd. Its header will say "Presidential Alert" followed by, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." While individuals can typically opt out of weather and AMBER alerts, they can't opt out of the WEA test.