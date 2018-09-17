Microsoft quietly scrubs Windows 10 warning against Chrome and Firefox

Microsoft is joining Google in walking back a bad browser decision having decided to ditch its controversial Windows prompt urging users not to download rivals Chrome and Firefox. The experiment smacked of desperation and any fears that it would make the cut on the Windows 10 October Update have now (thankfully) been put to bed, according to The Verge.
The dialog box tried to convince you to pass over the competition when "you already have Microsoft Edge" -- though it did include the option to install anyway and disable the pop-up in the future. As we noted last week, Microsoft has tried this sort of stunt in the past (and similar trials will continue) most notably by opening email links in Edge, ignoring default browsers in the process.