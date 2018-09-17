NVIDIA's new flagship video card is delayed by a week

Many people have been waiting in eager anticipation for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the video card that promises to be the fastest GeForce card ever. Now, it appears that those clamoring to buy it will have to wait a little longer.

NVIDIA announced on its forums that the general availability date of the video card will be delayed by one week, to September 27th. Pre-orders are expected to arrive between September 20th and 27th. There is no change to availability for the GeForce RTX 2080. The change in dates was first spotted by Tech Report.