SpaceX reveals identity of the world's first lunar space tourist

During a press event at its headquarters in Hawthorne California on Monday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk told the assembled audience that he wants humanity "to become a multi-planet civilization as soon as possible" and that he hopes to "make people excited about the future."

To that end, he revealed the identity of its first paying customer, Maezawa, and provided more details as to what will take place during his upcoming trip. For one, he revealed that he will not be travelling alone during his lunar trip.

When the BFR launches in 2023, Maezawa will be reportedly travelling with 6 to 8 artists, from architects and musicians to fashion designers and visual media creators, from around the globe on his 5-day expedition. Maezawa also took the opportunity to launch his tie-in Dear Moon Project (@DearMoonProjecT) which he hopes will provide artistic inspiration to those of us left planetside. There is no word yet on how much Maezawa is spending for the honor of being SpaceX's first paying civilian customer. Details on the life support and safety systems remain scarce as well.

Musk also revealed additional details about the BFR spacecraft that Maezawa will be riding in. Originally, SpaceX had planned to utilize its Falcon Heavy rockets to blast an Dragon crew capsule to the the moon and back. However, the company has since opted to instead use its newly minted "Big Falcon Rocket" which, coincidentally, is currently under construction at the Port of Los Angeles. The 118-meter long BFR is capable of lifting 1100 cubic meters or around 100 tons of crew and cargo. The BFR is expected to be ready for ground testing at some point in 2019.

