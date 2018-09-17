'Tetris Effect' drops a color bomb on your PS4 November 9th

PS4 OWNERS SAVE THE DATE: Tetris Effect can be "yours forever" starting Friday, November 9th! More details coming soon...#tetriseffect pic.twitter.com/U2KAZvoLSL — Enhance (@enhance_exp) September 17, 2018

The reveal trailer is full of swirling, explosive color, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given the past work of Tetsuya Mizuguchi of Rez fame -- he is a key figure on this project. The dynamic environment of Tetris Effect reacts based on the way you're playing, including the sounds, backgrounds, effects and music. There's also a feature called Zone that will let you stop time to clear some bricks from the screen and make sure they don't reach the top.