UNC Health Care offers free virtual appointments to hurricane victims

"Post-storm, we recognize a continuing need for this delivery of health care service for non-acute conditions," UNC Health Care CEO Bill Roper said in a statement. "We hope this will provide some degree of relief to folks who may not be able to leave their homes or access their usual providers." Residents with relatively minor complaints can use code "UNCFLORENCE2018" to register for the service for free, but those experiencing an emergency should still go to a hospital, says the company.

Some areas of the state are suffering from severe flooding and 25 deaths in North and South Carolina have been attributed to the storm so far. "This remains a significant disaster that affects much of our state," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said today. "The next few days will be long ones as the flooding continues."