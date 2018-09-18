'Avatar: The Last Airbender' returns as a live-action Netflix series

There's no guarantee that this will prove as memorable as the animated series, even though it should retell the story of Aang and companions saving the world from Fire Lord Ozai. However, the involvement of its original creators provides some hope. This shouldn't be a repeat of the mess that was M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender movie, which both clashed with the original vision and tried to condense an entire series into a 90-minute window. As it is, you aren't going to see the Netflix series for a while -- finer details like the casting and direction might not be known for some time.

A reimagined, live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series is coming to Netflix!



