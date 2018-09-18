Firefox brings the thrills of web browsing to VR

FR is still using the same Quantum engine that you'll find in regular Firefox releases, and privacy remains a focus.

You might not want to do all your browsing from a headset, though. Some mainstay features are still absent in this initial release, including bookmarks and even support for 360-degree videos. This is more for the occasional browsing session rather than something you'd use full time. The 1.1 update is "right around the corner," however, and Mozilla vows that there's plenty more to come, including support for the above features and Firefox accounts. Look at it this way: when you usually have to make do with the default browser for a given headset's platform (however good it may be), just having a choice of major browsers is a big deal.