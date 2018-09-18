'Fortnite' Switch bundle arrives October 5th with in-game perks

While the Fortnite Bundle won't feature a custom designed console (you get the red and blue Joy-Con version instead), the set comes with 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite's currency, which can be used to purchase in-game items and/or a Battle Pass) and the Double Helix set, which is a unique Character Outfit, Pickaxe, Glider and Back Bling. The game itself is free to download on any Nintendo Switch console and will remain free to play after the launch of the Switch's online service.