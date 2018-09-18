Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones review: Goodbye, Bose

Sony's biggest upgrade for the WH-1000XM3 is a new noise canceling chip, the QN1. The company claims its four times better than the previous model at reducing external sound. Sony previously integrated noise canceling into the headphone's DAC, but the QN1 is a completely standalone chip. That separation also gives each of the components more room to work without getting in each other's way. It's also why Sony is able to deliver 32 bit audio processing with the 1000XM3. While that won't make a huge difference for typical compressed music files, it should console people dedicated to their lossless tracks. The headphones also support Sony's LDAC codec, which has three times the bandwidth of Bluetooth, but it's only compatible with Sony devices so far.

There's something almost magical about a great pair of headphones — they make music come alive, no matter what you're playing. The 1000XM3 are simply fun to listen to, with a healthy dose of thumping bass and sparkling clarity in the mid and high-range. They're definitely not neutral headphones, which many audiophiles prefer. Instead, the WH-1000XM3 are loaded with personality — it doesn't matter that the bass is sometimes overbearing. Dare I say it: enjoyment matters more than accuracy.

It really didn't matter what I threw at it -- Led Zeppelin's discography, Tan Dun's sweeping and bombastic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Hero scores, or Yoko Kanno's classic '90s anime soundtracks (I'll never stop listening to Cowboy Bebop) -- the 1000XM3 proved itself to be one the best headphones I've encountered. You know you're hearing something special when you can unearth new details in songs you've listened to hundreds of times. There were moments when the 1000XM3's sound stage was so transparent, as if I was listening to a live performance. I had to stop myself from clapping on more than one occasion.

I've tested plenty of high-end headphones that sound great, but for one reason or another, are a pain to wear for too long. Sometimes the headbands are too tight, or they end up hurting your ears. But in my dozens of hours wearing the 1000XM3 — including on most of an eight hour flight to Berlin from NYC — I never felt any discomfort. The earcups and head band are pillowy soft, and they're breathable enough to keep my ears from getting sweaty. I also appreciated that these headphones are lighter than the last model, at times I forgot I was even wearing them. My only complaint is Sony's touch controls on the right earcup. They work decently most of the time, but they occasionally skipped a track when I mean to turn up the volume.

What truly pushes the 1000XM3 into must buy territory is its noise cancelling. In a head-to-head comparison with the previous model, the new headphones managed to block out noticeably more noise from a loudspeaker playing directly in front of me. It wasn't exactly night and day, but it was still enough of a difference to tell that Sony isn't kidding about the advantages of its QN1 chip. During that flight to Berlin, the usual loud drone of the airplane cabin turned into a pleasant hum. And once I started playing music and watching in-flight movies, the cabin noise all but disappeared. Similarly, the headphones did a fantastic job during my subway commute, turning the noisy and crowded cars into a sanctuary of music and podcasts when I closed my eyes.