Tesla reportedly faces DOJ investigation over Elon Musk tweets

But the incident led the SEC to launch an investigation into the matter, and Bloomberg's sources say the DOJ probe will operate alongside the SEC's inquiry. The SEC is said to be looking into the legality of how Musk announced the plan to go private and whether he properly notified the company's investors of how statements like that would be made ahead of time. Bloomberg says that federal prosecutors initiated a fraud investigation following the CEO's tweets.

We've reached out to Tesla and we'll update this post if we hear more.