Tesla's built-in dashcam feature is coming with Autopilot 9

As a response to a tweet asking when the feature will be available, Musk said it's now going through final testing and will be part of Autopilot's upcoming major software upgrade. V9, which was supposed to be released in August, will also give the company's vehicles full autonomous driving features.

Good news on this front. Tesla engineering rallied & this will be part of V9. Going through final testing now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2018

As Electrek notes, Tesla has been using those cameras to investigate crashes and other accidents. However, the company has to make sure the feature is user-friendly and can do what other dashcams can, hence the tests and continued development. Musk said the built-in dashcam rolling out with version 9 is a beta version, and the company will keep on tweaking it so it can release an improved version with Autopilot 9.1.