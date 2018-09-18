Ubtech introduces a new construction-themed STEM robotics kit

Believe it or not, the holidays are quickly approaching, which means that companies are getting ready for prime gift-buying season. Ubtech, an AI and robotics company, just released a brand new STEM-focused kit aimed at students ages 8 and up. It's called the Overdrive Kit and it allows kids (and their parents) to build and code construction-themed vehicles called DozerBot and DirtBot.
The kit includes two smooth-motion robotic servo motors and two speedy DC motors. Both robots also have an ultrasonic sensor and an RGB light, which allows these units to interact with their environment and detect and avoid obstacles. Kids can use the Jimu app to code their creations, with step-by-step instructions on how to control them.
Ubtech has had quite the range of robots in the past, from a Star Wars Stormtrooper bot to Lynx, a small humanoid robot with Amazon's Alexa on board. Let's just hope that they've patched the security holes that can allow a malicious user to take control of your robot and potentially harm you.