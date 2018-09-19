American Airlines offers free live TV through Dish

The service will spread to AA's fleet of over 700 mainline, narrowbody aircraft throughout 2019. The company is in the midst of an upgrade plan that will bring more power outlets to its aircraft, too, reducing the chances that you'll reach your destination with a low battery.

This could make the airline more alluring if you're not in the mood to read books or listen to podcasts in mid-flight. However, there's also a decided advantage for Dish. This serves as a kind of ad for Dish's satellite and streaming TV offerings. If it works well, you might be inclined to subscribe to one of those services when you're back on terra firma.