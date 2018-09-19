Destiny 2: Forsaken's Gambit mode is open to everyone this weekend

Gambit is a hybrid mode that has two four-player teams racing to kill AI enemies as quickly as possible to fill an energy bank. When that bank tops up, you can summon a powerful Taken creature and assault the enemy team with a major advantage on your side. Moreover, you can throw a monkey wrench into your opponents' plans by sending one player to attack rivals once you've reached certain in-between milestones. You can have the thrill of competition without having to master the human-on-human combat skills that dictate the Crucible.

Alright, alright, alright!

Gambit will be open to ALL Destiny 2 players this weekend.



Now get out there and make The Drifter proud.#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/JkJTeaiZBF — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) September 19, 2018