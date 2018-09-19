Destiny 2: Forsaken's Gambit mode is open to everyone this weekend

With the base Destiny 2 free for PS Plus members through the month of September, Bungie is determined to sell newcomers on Forsaken -- and that means giving players a taste of what they're missing. The developer is making Forsaken's Gambit multiplayer mode available to everyone between September 21st and September 23rd. It might be worth a look, especially if you're not usually fond of human-versus-human combat.
Gambit is a hybrid mode that has two four-player teams racing to kill AI enemies as quickly as possible to fill an energy bank. When that bank tops up, you can summon a powerful Taken creature and assault the enemy team with a major advantage on your side. Moreover, you can throw a monkey wrench into your opponents' plans by sending one player to attack rivals once you've reached certain in-between milestones. You can have the thrill of competition without having to master the human-on-human combat skills that dictate the Crucible.
Alright, alright, alright!— Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) September 19, 2018
Gambit will be open to ALL Destiny 2 players this weekend.
Now get out there and make The Drifter proud.#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/JkJTeaiZBF