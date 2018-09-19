Google provides 911 call centers with more accurate location data

Google tested this system earlier this year, sending its location data straight to 911 call centers when Android users called the emergency service. The system reportedly sent more accurate location data than what carriers provided and did so more quickly. Google says its Emergency Location Service is available in 15 countries and sends location data to emergency call centers for more than 140,000 calls each day.

Apple announced in June that it was bringing a similar service to iOS users. The company said that with iOS 12, it would begin sending location data to emergency call centers when its users dial 911.