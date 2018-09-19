Mars trips may involve less radiation exposure than previously thought

Expedition members would still face a daunting challenge, of course. Even if the radiation is manageable on the ways to and from the Red Planet, there's still the matter of radiation while on the surface. Mars has neither the thick atmosphere nor magnetic field needed to keep out harmful cosmic rays, so astronauts will need some kind of protection even when they're firmly on Martian soil.

This is also assuming there aren't advancements in radiation shielding, and there might be some on the way. NASA is testing an anti-radiation vest aboard the Orion capsule later in 2018, for instance. While radiation will likely remain a serious concern in deep space travel for a long time to come, it's not necessarily insurmountable.