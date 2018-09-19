Netflix series 'What/If' is a social thriller anthology

Netflix says What/If, created by Mike Kelley who was also behind the show Revenge, will examine "the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things" and how a single decision can affect the trajectory of people's lives. Each season will tackle a different story "inspired by culturally consequential source material." The first 10 episodes will revolve around a cash-strapped couple played by Jenner and Levy that accepts an ethically dubious but lucrative proposition from Zellweger's character. The series already has a Netflix profile, and it looks like it will be available for streaming sometime in 2019.