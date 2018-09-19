PlayStation Classic jumps on the retro trend December 3rd for $100

With "Classic" game systems occasionally outselling modern ones, Sony is bringing back its own old school system. The PlayStation Classic will launch in December, loaded with 20 "generation-defining" games in their original format for $100 (€99.99 RRP). It's 45 percent smaller than the original system and uses a virtual memory card for saves. It will arrive with two PS1-era replica controllers from the time before analog sticks for local multiplayer and connect to modern TVs via HDMI-out, but you'll have to bring your own USB power adapter.
Naturally it doesn't load any real discs and it doesn't sound like it will be able to install new games after purchase, but the button and logo layout matches the original console. Pressing "Open" changes the virtual disc so you can swap games, while "Reset" suspends games. Sony's website hasn't listed all of the titles that are included, but Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4, Jumping Flash and Wild Arms are all confirmed, and others will be announced via the PlayStation Blog.
Pre-orders are available now on Best Buy's website. GameStop.com also shows a listing in its search results, and while the linked page is blank, you can add it directly to your cart. If we see any other listings pop up we will update this post.