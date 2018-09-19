PlayStation Classic jumps on the retro trend December 3rd for $100

Naturally it doesn't load any real discs and it doesn't sound like it will be able to install new games after purchase, but the button and logo layout matches the original console. Pressing "Open" changes the virtual disc so you can swap games, while "Reset" suspends games. Sony's website hasn't listed all of the titles that are included, but Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4, Jumping Flash and Wild Arms are all confirmed, and others will be announced via the PlayStation Blog.

Pre-orders are available now on Best Buy's website. GameStop.com also shows a listing in its search results, and while the linked page is blank, you can add it directly to your cart. If we see any other listings pop up we will update this post.