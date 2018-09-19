Spotify sued over executives' alleged gender discrimination

On top of this, Perez described an overall hostile work culture, particularly from US sales head (and her boss) Brian Berner. He allegedly chose only men for drug-addled "boys' trips" to the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 and 2017, excluding women who were better-qualified for the ostensibly work-oriented visits. He also purportedly scapegoated Perez after getting in trouble over a buyer deal and taking free Madison Square Garden tickets, getting her fired for conduct violations that were really his.

Pereze added that she'd raised concerns over the lack of anti-harassment action with Spotify's human resources team before she left.

In a statement, Spotify claimed it doesn't tolerate discrimination "at any level" but simultaneously insisted Perez's lawsuit was "without merit." Whether or not that's true, these are serious accusations that the court is unlikely to dismiss out of hand. Gender discrimination and harassment are nothing new in tech companies, and Perez is describing what could be a widespread toxic culture rather than just one or two rogue employees.