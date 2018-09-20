Amazon's Echo Auto puts Alexa in any car

A growing number of cars have Alexa built-in, but what if yours don't? Amazon has its own solution: Echo Auto. The new peripheral uses your phone's cellular connection (through a Bluetooth link) to provide Alexa voice commands in vehicles where they normally wouldn't be an option. The device is ready as soon as you start your vehicle, and it now uses location-based routines to trigger events based on where you are. The lights can come on at home when you're about to pull into the driveway, as an example.