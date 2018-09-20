Amazon's Echo Link is its answer to high-end audio

The Echo Link Amp will start shipping early next year for $299. It will ship with a built-in 60W two-channel amplifier with digital and analog inputs and outputs.

The Echo Link -- while not an amplifier -- is made to connect to an existing high-end stereo system via the amplifier or power speakers and deliver quality audio. It'll ship later this year for $199.

What's interesting is that neither of these devices will have microphones. Instead, they'll be controlled by other Alexa components or the Alexa app. Amazon has clearly set its sights on the Sonos market and considering how they dominate the smart speaker world, these Links might start showing up next to vacuum-tube filled home theatres.

