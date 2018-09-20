Amazon's Echo Sub adds some much-needed bass to its smart speakers

The Echo is a fine enough smart speaker, but what it's lacking is any sort of oomph in terms of sound quality. That's why Amazon will release the Echo Sub this October. The diminutive bass-maker features 100W of power and a 6-inch downward firing woofer and will work when paired with either a lone Echo or a pair, for a true 2.1 stereo setup. The stereo pairing feature is brand new, as well. Prior, you could only group separate Echo devices together for multi-room listening. More than that, Amazon is opening up its multi-room API to third parties.
How much is that doggy in the window? $129.99, with pre-orders starting today. So, for between $230 and $330 you can have a simple wireless stereo setup. Of course, if you're really after sound quality, you should skip the Echo Dots and stick with the Echo Plus, which has been marked down by $50 as of this writing. Regardless, no matter what Echo setup you choose, it'll still cost less than Google's $400 Home Max speaker.
