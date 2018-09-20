Amazon's Alexa event will take place today at 1:30 PM ET

According to a CNBC report earlier this week, at least eight new devices will be unveiled at the event. They include microwave oven, a subwoofer, an amplifier, an in-car gadget of some kind as well as a smart plug that'll add Alexa functionality to anything that hooks into it. Since Alexa appears to be the focus here, we won't be surprised if the company reveals a new Echo or two as well, perhaps as a way to go up against the ever-rising competition from Google.

Even though Amazon's retail business shows no sign of slowing down, it's clear that Alexa also remains a big part of the company's growth strategy. In its most recent earnings report, Bezos said that the number of Alexa-enabled hardware have more than tripled in the past year and that tens of thousands of developers are working on even more Alexa integration. Earlier this week, for example, Audi announced that it would be integrating Alexa into the E-tron and other select models. Amazon also released the Alexa Gadgets Toolkit, which the company hopes will eventually lead to an ecosystem of Echo accessories.

We'll likely hear about all of these Alexa integrations as well as new hardware and new features at Amazon's event later today. Unfortunately, the company isn't livestreaming it, but we'll be there on the ground to bring you the latest news as it happens.

