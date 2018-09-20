'Daredevil' season three premieres October 19th

We won't venture into spoiler territory, but it's safe to say that there are a lot of loose threads to pick up. Beyond that, a lot has changed since we last saw a new Daredevil season: Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders have all premiered (sometimes with second seasons already under their belts), and that's not including Marvel movies that may have an indirect influence on the plot. There's a lot riding on this third season of Daredevil, both for fans and for Netflix's long-term strategy.