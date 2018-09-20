It took ESPN+ just over five months to hit one million subscribers

"Reaching one million paid subscribers is an important milestone for any video subscription service, but reaching this benchmark in such a short amount of time is an incredible testament to the teams from DTCI and ESPN who have worked tirelessly to bring this product to market and continually improve it since our April launch," said Kevin Mayer, chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. "We're thrilled so many sports fans have quickly come to love the service. The future is bright and we believe growth will continue as we add features, distribution partners and more exclusive content in the coming months."

ESPN+ offers a comprehensive portfolio of games from a wide variety of sports, from MLB to NHL to soccer, boxing, UFC and college football. The service also offers original programming in the form of television shows and documentaries. The app is available on iOS and Android, along with Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku and through the web at ESPN.com.

When Engadget's Billy Steele took the service out for a test drive, he was impressed with the offerings and the app experience. He pronounced the $5 a month (or $50 per year) price tag "worth every penny," calling it essential for any sports fan who's ditched their cable subscription.