Garmin built a Spider-Man activity tracker for kids

The $80 wearable features a customizable colour screen, can track steps and sleep -- but the real fun lies in the corresponding Spider-Verse app. Here the focus is again on getting kids to stay active through challenges, including social games. Like with Insomniac's PS4 hit, an animated New York features heavily in the comic-book-style app adventure, with fitness facts scattered throughout Spidey's story. Meanwhile, parents can monitor their progress using their own smartphone app, through which they can set the tykes goals that'll earn them coins to spend on in-app rewards.

The new Vivofit Jr. 2 is available from Garmin's website and, if you tire of Spider-Man, you can swap out the new bands for alternatives (priced at $30 each), which mainly cater to Disney fans with Star Wars, Avengers, and Minnie Mouse themes.