Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A7 has a triple camera setup

The front camera is no slouch either, featuring 24-megapixel resolution, an adjustable LED flash and the "Selfie Focus" effect that brings bokeh to your self-portraits. There's also a pro lighting mode, AR emojis and "flattering filters."

The A7 packs a large 6-inch 1,080 x 2,220 Super AMOLED screen, which is nice for a mid-range smartphone. Other features include an 8-core 2.2 Ghz processor (probably an Exynos model), 4GB of RAM (up to 6GB in some markets), 128GB of max internal storage, and a MicroSD slot, again, depending on the operator and market. It's got a side fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos sound tech and comes in blue, black, gold and pink.

All told, this is a pretty complete mid-range phone that will give buyers a lot of photography power. However, its popularity will depend a lot on the price, which we don't know yet. Samsung has promised to reveal more at a Galaxy Event on October 11th, 2018 at 5PM in Malaysia (5AM ET).