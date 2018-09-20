Show More Results

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget
There's even an Alexa-enabled Amazon wall clock

Why stop at microwaves?
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
43m ago in Home
Nicole Lee / Engadget

Amazon has grand plans to connect every single device in your home to the Alexa ecosystem. Today it expanded this reach to your walls with the Echo Wall Clock, which looks a lot like a standard analog clock, until you start some timers. The clock tracks any timers you've set via a series of LEDs around the rim, plus it automatically updates the time whenever Daylight Savings rears its sleep-stealing head.

The Echo Wall Clock doesn't have Alexa built-in; instead, it connects to nearby Echo devices via Bluetooth to track timers and keep your home in the correct timezone. Amazon sees this thing getting the most use in the kitchen, considering all the time-tracking that goes on during meal prep. It'll cost $30 when it starts shipping later this year.

The Echo Wall Clock operates a lot like the AmazonBasics Microwave, which Amazon also announced during today's Alexa event.

By Jessica Conditt @JessConditt

Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

