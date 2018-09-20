‘Veronica Mars’ reboot is coming to Hulu in 2019

Rumors have been swirling that a Veronica Mars reboot is on the way and series lead Kristen Bell just confirmed it. She tweeted today that a new series is headed to Hulu, as are all of the back episodes. "Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants," wrote Bell. The original series ran for three seasons, but developed a strong and still very present following even in that short time. A follow-up movie came together in 2014 with the help of some avid crowdfunding.