Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a Crucial MX500 1TB SSD

If you've been shopping around for a new SSD, you've had no shortage of deals to choose from in the past few months, but this is a truly excellent drop on the 1TB version of the top pick in our guide to the best SSDs, the Crucial MX500. The street price has been dropping of late and is now around $190, but this drop to $160 is the lowest price we've ever seen. The 500 GB version is also on sale at $90.

The Crucial MX500 is the top pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The Crucial MX500 is just a little slower than Samsung's more expensive SATA SSDs in most benchmarks, but most people wouldn't notice the difference. It's as good as or better than the rest of the competition, and it performs better when full or near-full than its predecessor, the MX300. It supports full-disk encryption, Crucial offers a five-year warranty on the drive for more peace of mind (three years is typical), and it comes in both 2.5-inch and M.2 SATA versions."

While the ATH-M40x headphones are a pick in our guide to headphones under $200, this pair is typically priced at just $99. Now on sale for $79, this is a solid deal price, though one we've seen somewhat regularly. We saw these wired headphones $5 cheaper on Prime Day, but if you missed out on that discount this $20 drop is still a good one.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40x is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best headphones under $200. Lauren Dragan wrote, "Second place (again!) goes to Audio-Technica's ATH-M40x. The ATH-M40x is the sibling of a cult favorite, the ATH-M50x; we tested that model, as well, and you can read below to see how it fared. After listening to all of the newest competitors, however, we kept the ATH-M40x in its second-place ranking. This pair offers a dynamic, clear sound as well as a light feel and comfortable fit. The cords are removable and replaceable, too, and although this model has an MSRP of $140, it currently retails on Amazon for about $80. People who listen to a lot of rock, electronic, hip-hop, and pop might really enjoy the top- and bottom-boosted sound."

Although it's now discontinued, this is a nice opportunity to save on the Osprey Parsec, a bag we like for its ability to move seamlessly from the classroom to the outdoors. The Armor Grey and Komodo Green colors are both down to $57 from a street price of around $80 with code OUTSEPT18, within a dollar of the lowest we've seen. This deal ends 9/24 or when stock runs out.

The Osprey Parsec is the runner-up backpack pick in our guide to the best supplies for back to school. Sabrina Imbler and Mathew Olson wrote, "If being a student is only your day job and hiking is your passion, you might prefer the unisex Osprey Parsec. With airy, cushioned straps, the Parsec makes even a hefty economics textbook feel like a softcover paperback. Because its design is better suited to hiking than attending class, the Parsec lacks an externally accessible laptop sleeve and a cover for its exterior stash pocket. But it's still a great option for people who carry heavier books, electronics, or gym clothes."

Whether you're interested in trying out a Bluetooth tracker or you know you only need a single unit, this is a great opportunity to grab one at a low price. The black color is down to $10 from a street price around $18, the lowest we've seen for a single TrackR and comparable to the per unit price we've seen on multi-pack deals. If you're interested in a multi-pack, the 8-pack in black is also on sale at under $8 per unit.

The TrackR Pixel is the smaller with replaceable batteries pick in our Bluetooth tracker guide. Nick Guy wrote, "If you insist on a replaceable battery or don't want to use Tile's trackers for some other reason, the TrackR Pixel is the next-best option. It had a shorter range than the Tile Mate, Sport, and Style in our tests (but a comparable range to the Tile Slim), and TrackR currently has fewer users than Tile so its crowdsource locating service may not be as effective. But the Pixel is smaller than the Tile Mate, and it includes truly useful features such as a replaceable battery and a flashing light."

