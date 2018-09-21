Belkin's wireless charging dock handles your iPhone XS and Apple Watch

Besides a relatively clean design, it promises up to 7.5W for Qi-enabled devices (that should work through cases up to 3mm thick), 5W/1A charging for the Apple Watch, and 1A charging via a USB-A port for another device, all plugged into one electrical outlet. It will be on sale in December at the Apple Store for $160, while a cheaper option at $100 is the PowerHouse Charging Dock with charging and connection via a Lightning plug for your iPhone instead of wireless, now updated to fit the new devices. The PowerHouse dock will arrive in November at "select retailers."