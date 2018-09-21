Samsung makes it easier to avoid Bixby on the Note 9

Samsung's Bixby isn't exactly the most popular voice assistant, which is why some Galaxy Note 9 owners have been frustrated by the inclusion of a Bixby button on their handset. One tap would bring up the voice assistant, often by accident, and there was no way to disable it. Now, according to Android Authority, the new Note 9 software, which rolls out today, gives users the option to launch Bixby with a double tap, rather than a single tap.
The question remains, though, why Samsung has chosen not to provide an option to disable or re-map the Bixby button to something more useful for the bulk of users. After all, forcing customers into using the voice assistant isn't likely to work well. Samsung previously did offer the option to disable it. That is no longer the case. However, this new feature will certainly help users avoid summoning Bixby by accident.