Spotify taps DJ Semtex for hip-hop culture podcast

Following in the footsteps of Zane Lowe and Ryan Newman, hip-hop aficionado DJ Semtex is the latest BBC Radio veteran to jump ship to a music streaming service. He'll be handling co-presenting duties alongside RCA's Parris O'Loughlin-Hoste on season two of Spotify's original podcast Who We Be TALKS_; a weekly show that explores the "music and lifestyle that surrounds [hip-hop and grime] culture".
A total of 50 episodes have been commissioned this time round, up from the first season's 11-episode run, with Semtex kicking things off with an interview with UK rapper Ghetts.
The ex-BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ's arrival on Spotify marks the platform's latest hip-hop coup following its exclusive deal to broadcast The Joe Budden Podcast. After the company's video strategy fell flat last year, it decided to bundle more multimedia content into its podcasts, which are now overseen by the former head of Disney's Maker Studios, Courtney Holt.
Meanwhile, Apple Music is surging ahead with its own original video programmes and Beats 1 radio shows, the latter including hip-hop and pop headliners such as Hot 97's Ebro Darden, Drake, and The Weeknd.
