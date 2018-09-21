Spotify taps DJ Semtex for hip-hop culture podcast

A total of 50 episodes have been commissioned this time round, up from the first season's 11-episode run, with Semtex kicking things off with an interview with UK rapper Ghetts.

The ex-BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ's arrival on Spotify marks the platform's latest hip-hop coup following its exclusive deal to broadcast The Joe Budden Podcast. After the company's video strategy fell flat last year, it decided to bundle more multimedia content into its podcasts, which are now overseen by the former head of Disney's Maker Studios, Courtney Holt.

Meanwhile, Apple Music is surging ahead with its own original video programmes and Beats 1 radio shows, the latter including hip-hop and pop headliners such as Hot 97's Ebro Darden, Drake, and The Weeknd.