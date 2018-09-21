Four 'Star Trek: Discovery' shorts are coming to CBS All Access

Fronting the show will be recognizable faces including Mary Wiseman (who plays Tilly), Doug Jones (Saru) and a new addition in the shape of Aldis Hodge's character Craft. Each episode will be roughly 10-15 minutes long with the first arriving on October 4th and subsequent shorts landing every month.

Behind-the-scenes talent includes Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon and Discovery creator Alex Kurtzman, while Rainn Wilson will direct and star in the fourth and final short, The Escape Artist.

CBS recently announced it was mulling more original shows for its All Access streaming service in a bid to compete against bigger rivals like Netflix. And Star Trek fits into those plans with the platform launching a new series that continues the story of Star Trek: The Next Generation's Jean-Luc Picard (with Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role). Meanwhile, fans may also get to see what an R-rated Star Trek film looks like courtesy of Quentin Tarantino.