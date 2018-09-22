Google and uBreakiFix provide free Pixel repairs to hurricane victims

If you own one of Google's Pixel phones and it fell victim to Hurricane Florence, relief might be at hand. Google is partnering with uBreakiFix to offer free repairs for any Pixel phone damaged in the storm So long as you can visit one of uBreakiFix's locations in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia, the repair shop will fix cracked screens and water damage at no cost. You don't need an appointment to take advantage of the offer.
The campaign lasts through October 19th. There's certainly a publicity grab involved here, but this could be particularly valuable if the storm is already creating a financial burden. If you're unaffected but would like to help, please consider donating to Florence relief programs.