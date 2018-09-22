NextVR brings virtual reality broadcasts to the Oculus Rift

The platform has been broadcasting immersive live events and originals since its launch in 2009, mainly sports and entertainment programming. In 2017, it streamed an NYC music festival and even made an entire season of NBA games available to watch in VR for League Pass subscribers. Earlier this year, the company also teamed up with WWE for an immersive wrestling experience that put fans in the center of the action.

Oculus users can now download the free app from their headset's store, though it's also available for the PlayStation VR, HTC VIVE Pro, HTC VIVE, Windows Mixed Reality, Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream devices. Cole said the company is targeting Steam next "to further meet the requirements of the PC community."