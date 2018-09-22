The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Pricey but future-proofApple iPhone XS and XS Max review

The earliest adopters already have their new devices in hand, but for everyone who waited, it's time to find out of these iPhones are worth an upgrade. According to Chris Velazco -- maybe you can wait? While these phones bring much-needed camera upgrades and refinement to last year's iPhone X, (and in the case of the Max, some additional screen area), some of you may be able to live with the cheaper iPhone XR that will launch next month. If you want to look inside one, iFixit's teardown is live too.

Midseason cancellation.'Walking Dead' studio Telltale Games lays off most of its staff

The publisher told Engadget in a statement that "a majority of the company's employees were dismissed earlier this morning, with a small group of 25 employees staying on to fulfill the company's obligations to its board and partners." Official word on its projects will be relayed in "the coming weeks," but sources told USGamer that employees were let go without severance, that the remaining team is there to finish work on the Minecraft Story Mode project for Netflix.

'Democracy.'Bad Password: FCC's Ajit Pai labels California net neutrality law 'illegal'

Alpha.SpaceX gives us a glimpse of its Mars base vision

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has tweeted two photos that give us a peek into the company's Martian dreams. One of the images shows an updated BFR, the massive rocket SpaceX is developing for deep space missions, while the other shows the BFR and what he called "Mars Base Alpha."

Rule #4,080.Streaming accounts for 75 percent of music industry revenue in the US

RIAA stats showed that while overall revenue was up 10 percent compared to the same time last year, clocking in at $4.6 billion, that rate is only around half of the increase observed between the first halves of 2016 and 2017. Streaming revenue growth slowed as well, though it was still up 28 percent compared to last year.

Making smart choices now will save you money in the long run.How to buy a turntable

What's the difference between a budget turntable and something that costs more than a few months' rent? And do you really need to spend that much? What are the features you shouldn't go without? Let us give you a hand.

